$120.63 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $120.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Quidel posted sales of $50.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $524.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.58 million to $530.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $534.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $522.69 million to $541.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Quidel had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.15 million.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $2,377,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,231,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $680,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,015.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,705,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 417,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 396,989 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 370,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,144,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,055.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Quidel has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

