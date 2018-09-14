11,973 Shares in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (GXF) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXF stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

