$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,130,160. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,056,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 483,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 467,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 224,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

