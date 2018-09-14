$0.97 EPS Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.08. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.01. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,731.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 212.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

