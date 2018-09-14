-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) to report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.95). Ritter Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.15).

RTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other Ritter Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 19,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,292.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,692.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 3,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,332. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

