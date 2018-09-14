$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. Howard Hughes reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,805,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after buying an additional 47,981 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.4% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 46.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,052,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after buying an additional 335,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,763,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

