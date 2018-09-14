-$0.41 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 4.14. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.