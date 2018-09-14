-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLYC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 3,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,049. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 3.23.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

