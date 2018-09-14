$0.28 EPS Expected for State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. State Auto Financial reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price target on shares of State Auto Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In other State Auto Financial news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $72,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $907,644. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in State Auto Financial by 60.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in State Auto Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in State Auto Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

