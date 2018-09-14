$0.27 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.59. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.94.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

