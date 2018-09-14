-$0.27 EPS Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 357,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,827. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $632.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

