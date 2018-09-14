-$0.27 EPS Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 357,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,827. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $632.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply