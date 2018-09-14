$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. 6,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,768. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

