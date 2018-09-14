$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.
Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. 6,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,768. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
