-$0.12 EPS Expected for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (ESES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

ESES has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

NASDAQ ESES traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 988.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,101,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 604,078 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.