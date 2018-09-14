$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 37.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LONE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director John H. Murray acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Murray acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LONE. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 646,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 124,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LONE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 5,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

