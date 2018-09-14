-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 4,520,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,746. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

