Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 9,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $178.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

