Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $16.23 Million in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 17.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Broadcom to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.56.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.95%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,604 shares of company stock worth $26,335,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

