Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 186.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,915 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,730,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,797,000 after buying an additional 784,825 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,696.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $4,185,976.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,023,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,588,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,250 shares of company stock worth $6,196,995 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

