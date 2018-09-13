Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. KLA-Tencor makes up 0.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $298,941.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,246. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.