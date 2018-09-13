Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the quarter. Syntel accounts for 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syntel were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Syntel in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Syntel in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Syntel by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Syntel by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Syntel stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Syntel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 3,237.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Syntel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Syntel from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

