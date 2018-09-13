Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $64,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

