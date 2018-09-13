Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.00. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

