Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Hold

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,503. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.97%. equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $90,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $275,853. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

