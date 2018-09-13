Zacks Investment Management Has $3.32 Million Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,322,000 after acquiring an additional 241,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after acquiring an additional 225,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $325.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $325.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. sell-side analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total transaction of $139,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTI shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on The Ultimate Software Group to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a “$291.92” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

