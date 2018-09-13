Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at $148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $170,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

