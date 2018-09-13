Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 55,618 Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Emcor Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,931,000 after purchasing an additional 202,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,545,000 after purchasing an additional 96,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,668,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Emcor Group news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,434 shares of company stock worth $3,166,873. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

