Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.70%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on Peoples Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,460. The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

