Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.14. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nautilus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $158,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $485,352. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1,797.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $181,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,447. The stock has a market cap of $420.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

