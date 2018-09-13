Zacks: Brokerages Expect CA, Inc. (CA) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Analysts expect CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. CA reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CA will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CA.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet cut CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

In related news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of CA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $608,227.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,583.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,039. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CA in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CA in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CA in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CA in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $43.92 on Friday. CA has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.97%.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

