Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aetna Inc (AET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) will announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aetna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.67. Aetna reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aetna will report full year earnings of $11.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aetna.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

Aetna stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.03. 2,061,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Aetna has a 12 month low of $149.69 and a 12 month high of $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

