Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,809,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,566,000 after buying an additional 5,067,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,463,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after buying an additional 2,088,079 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $41,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,111,000 after buying an additional 1,450,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,624,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $22.18 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

