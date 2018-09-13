Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Trinity Industries posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trinity Industries.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.