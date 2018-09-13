Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Sterling Construction posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.95 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 2,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

