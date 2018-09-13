Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quorum Health Corp (QHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quorum Health’s earnings. Quorum Health reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quorum Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quorum Health.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 74.93% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QHC. ValuEngine upgraded Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Quorum Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Quorum Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

QHC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.85. Quorum Health has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -139.43.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

