Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.40. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $38.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,009,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

