Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post sales of $203.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.40 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $170.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $803.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.50 million to $809.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $890.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $920.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4,804.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 1,013,232 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,879,000 after purchasing an additional 297,592 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 482,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 291,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 529,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.25. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,937. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

