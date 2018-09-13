Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on BEDU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BEDU traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 212,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,551. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the first quarter worth $16,690,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 50.4% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,389,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 800,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the first quarter valued at $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,581.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 327,161 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the first quarter valued at $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

