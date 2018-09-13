Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce sales of $585.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.30 million to $595.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $542.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $559,070.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,101.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 39,914.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 639,829 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

