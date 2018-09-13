Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.85) and the highest is ($1.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($6.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.74) to ($5.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In related news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,693. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.58.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

