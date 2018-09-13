Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.54). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $92,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,358 shares of company stock valued at $665,299.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,378,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,981,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,162,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 3,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,794. The company has a market capitalization of $487.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 4.67. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

