Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Webster Financial has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $69.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $97,482.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,672.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $202,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,268.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,975,000 after acquiring an additional 440,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,098,000 after acquiring an additional 353,365 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4,915.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 229,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 221,008 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,116,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,099,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

