Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.22 Million

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to announce sales of $244.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $934.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.00 million to $958.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.92).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 17,950 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker bought 160,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,201,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 242,333 shares of company stock worth $2,608,219 in the last quarter.

MGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 8,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,840. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the oil and gas exploration and production business. It has oil and gas assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

