Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cott Corp (COT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.09. Cott reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Cott had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on COT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

NYSE:COT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cott has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 6,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $99,986.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $550,191.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cott by 206.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cott in the first quarter worth $159,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cott in the second quarter worth $526,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cott in the second quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cott by 11.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

