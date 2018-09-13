Zacks: Analysts Anticipate British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) to report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for British American Tobacco’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that British American Tobacco will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow British American Tobacco.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

BTI opened at $49.02 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,865,000 after buying an additional 803,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after buying an additional 1,492,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,213,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,411,000 after buying an additional 89,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,577,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,808,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,257,000 after buying an additional 127,580 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

