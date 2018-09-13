Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will report $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. Becton Dickinson and reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $15.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,775,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,167,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,205,000 after purchasing an additional 904,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,282,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $258.35 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $191.53 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.