Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,773 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yum China were worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 660.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

