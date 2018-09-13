XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.14% of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 524.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 423,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $3,373,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 54.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 135,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XO Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

XOXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.71 million, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.57%. research analysts forecast that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.