XBiotech (XBIT) Stock Price Down 16.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) dropped 16.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 694,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 875% from the average daily volume of 71,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Specifically, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 62,524 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $248,845.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 139,177 shares of company stock worth $537,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

