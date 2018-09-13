Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Invests $1.67 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 23,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $344.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.48.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $388.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $477.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total transaction of $24,495,167.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 553,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,351,782.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,432 shares of company stock valued at $96,485,427. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

