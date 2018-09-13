Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,560,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 448.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $334.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $337.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.94.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,213 shares of company stock valued at $24,996,932. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

